Russia Moves No Troops From Zaporizhzhia Axis To Regain Lost Areas In Own Kursk Region - Ukraine's Military Spox

Russian invasion forces have not brought any reinforcements to Kursk region from the operational area in southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.

That's according to the spokesperson for Defense Forces South, Vladyslav Voloshyn, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, reports Ukrinform.

"They did not transfer (troops - ed.) from Zaporizhzhia, the southern war theater, to Kursk. They did move several combined units of specialists. However, they constantly replenish forces – both manpower and ammunition. Their logistics are well established, they pass through temporarily occupied Crimea and this route goes along the recently built railway branch that passes near Mariupol," Voloshyn said.

He noted that the Russian supply routes are under within the range of Ukrainian firepower but the enemy continues to redeploy units and supply ammunition and fuel and lubricants along them.

According to Voloshyn, who referred to Ukrainian intelligence, in the Pryiutne area, Russia is amassing forces as part of preparations for assault missions.

He recalled that recently, up to 25 offroad buggies were deployed there for further use in assault.

"Russia hasn't changed their tactics as they employ small assault groups, the size of up to a detachment, five to 10 people. They try to advance as quickly as possible, using motorcycles, buggies, trying to cover the distance between the trenches as quickly as possible, digging into our trenches, and gaining a foothold there. This is how they gain positions. They have applied this tactic in multiple directions. They see that it has proven effective, so they will try to apply it in the Zaporizhzhia axis as well," Voloshyn said.

Also, the spokesman added, in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy runs several assault missions per day, constantly shelling front-line territories.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, 80 combat clashes took place at the front since day-start.