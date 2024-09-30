Dortmund's Sahin Grateful For Rodgers Impact Ahead Of Celtic Clash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Dortmund, Germany: Borussia Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin praised Brendan Rodgers' influence on his career ahead of Tuesday's clash with a Celtic side led by his former boss.

The 36-year-old Sahin, who took over as Dortmund coach in June, spent part of the 2012-13 season under Rodgers after he moved to Liverpool on loan from Real Madrid.

He played only seven times in the for Liverpool before returning to boyhood club Dortmund, reportedly criticising Rodgers for using him out of position during his spell at Anfield.

However, Sahin told reporters on Monday there was no bad blood between the pair and that he understood the decisions made by Rodgers at the time.

"I loved every session with him and found his ideas and way of playing interesting. I jotted down plenty of things for my own career," Sahin said.

"When you get a call from Dortmund, and you're a Dortmund boy, you go back home.

"I'm looking forward to it... I can only say good things about him.

"I played in a different position than I used to play. But the problem was that Steven Gerrard played in my position, so I had to adjust," added Sahin of his unsuccessful stint at Liverpool.

Dortmund won their Champions League opener 3-0 at Club Brugge two weeks ago on Sahin's debut as a coach in the competition.

Scottish champions Celtic have made an impressive start to their title defence, winning all six games and scoring 20 goals without conceding once. They won their opening match in Europe 5-1 at home to Slovan Bratislava.

"We're talking about a team which hasn't lost for a long time and were very dominant in their first Champions League game," said Sahin.

"It'll be a challenge for us but also a challenge for them, in our stadium. I don't think it'd be fair to call them an outsider."