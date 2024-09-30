Indian Embassy Organizes Cultural Fest & Interaction With Indian University Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Indian Embassy in Qatar and its community hosted a vibrant Cultural Fest & Interaction with the Indian university students in Qatar on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at the Indian Cultural Centre. The event was a celebration of Indian culture with colourful performances by students.

His Excellency Shri Vipul, Ambassador of India to Qatar, highlighted the importance of cultural exchange and education in strengthening community bonds. He also announced that the Embassy would make this an annual event, marking the beginning of a yearly cultural festival for Indian college students. Ambassador encouraged students to stay connected with the community and actively participate in its activities.

The Fest featured a variety of cultural performances, including semi-classical dances, skit on "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" initiative, poetry recitations, extempore Hindi speeches and a special "Costumes of India" showcase, symbolizing the richness and diversity of India's cultural heritage.

The event not only celebrated the cultural identity of Indian students in Qatar but also reinforced a strong sense of community among the Indian youth diaspora, offering them a platform to showcase their talents and connect with their heritage.