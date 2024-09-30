Austrian Pres. Vows Respect Of Democracy As Far-Right Wins Elections
VIENNA, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- President Alexander Van der Bellen vowed to respect tenets of democracy in Austria as election results in the country showed the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), led by Herbert Kickl, winning with 29.1 of the votes.
In a brief statement, Bellen said that the formation of a new government would come shortly.
He called for forming a coalition government from the winning parties due to none achieving a majority of votes.
On his part, Chancellor Karl Nehammer -- head of the Austrian Conservative People's Party (OVP), which came second in the elections with 26.4 percent of the votes -- expressed his disinterest in forming a coalition with the FP.
Meanwhile, Kickl said to the media that he and his party were delighted to win the election, saying that the win was historic. (end)
