Death Toll In Nepal Floods, Landslides To 200

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Death toll from the devastating floods and landslides caused by incessant rains in Nepal rose to 200 people, while 26 are still missing and 127 others injured, the said on Monday.

The Kathmandu Post reported quoting Nepal police that infrastructure at various parts of the country including bridges, electric and telephone services and were hit and thousands of houses were inundated.

Teams of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and are engaged in search and rescue operations and 4,222 people have been rescued. The police asked the public to contact police before embarking on long journeys to avoid road closures and asked people to stay alert.

The affected were provided with food and emergency materials and the injured are being treated in different hospitals. Authorities are taking all efforts to open the obstructed highway for traffic, Home Ministry spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari said. (end)

