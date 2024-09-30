Arab League Condemns Attack On Headquarters Of UAE Amb. In Khartoum
9/30/2024 3:05:41 PM
CAIRO, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The Arab League condemned on Monday the attack on the headquarters of the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates in Khartoum, rejecting such violations of international laws and norms.
In a statement, the League stressed importance of respecting the sanctity of diplomatic missions and providing them with full protection, in accordance with international provisions and charters.
It also called for halting bloodshed in Sudan and safeguarding its unity and sovereignty. (end)
