HYDRAA Nothing To Do With Musi Survey, Clarifies Commissioner

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 1 (IANS) Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has clarified that it has nothing to do with surveys on the Musi River and that it is not evacuating the residents there.

The clarification by HYDRAA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath came amid criticism from different quarters over the ongoing survey of houses in the Musi River bed and buffer zone for launching the Musi beautification project.

“HYDRAA is not undertaking any demolitions there. No markings have been made on the houses in the Musi catchment area by HYDRAA authorities. The Musi beautification project is being developed by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation,” the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer posted on 'X'.

HYDRAA Commissioner also clarified that demolitions are not their goal.“HYDRAA's objective is the restoration of lakes. HYDRAA does not demolish the homes of the poor or middle-class people. The public should be aware and not believe false propaganda,” he said.

He mentioned that HYDRAA's jurisdiction extends only up to the Outer Ring Road.“Not only in the city but across the state, and even in other states, demolitions are being attributed to HYDRAA on social media, causing unnecessary fear among people. Not all demolitions are conducted by HYDRAA. The public and social media should recognise this,” he said.

He further stated that HYDRAA focuses on protecting natural resources, safeguarding lakes, ponds, and drainage channels, and taking measures to prevent roads and residential areas from flooding during rains and floods.

He pointed out that Hyderabad was once known as "Lake City," with interconnected lakes providing irrigation and drinking water.

Ranganath claimed that HYDRAA is restoring the lakes in the city and ensuring that floodwaters reach these lakes efficiently.

“It is taking measures to keep the floodwater channels and drainage systems free from encroachments to allow smooth water flow. Conducting studies with Revenue, Irrigation, National Remote Sensing, and State Remote Sensing departments to determine the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of the lakes.”

HYDRAA Commissioner also mentioned that its focus is on natural disasters:“Deploying Disaster Management Teams (DRF) following weather department warnings to protect the public. Removing fallen trees immediately. Draining or clearing floodwaters from roads and residential areas. Ensuring that floodwater drains flow smoothly to prevent flood risks. Taking preventive measures with DRF teams to minimise damage and provide safety to the public,” he added.