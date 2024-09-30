Robotics: Has The Future Begun? Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Robotics: Has the Future Begun?

Robots are something that humanity cannot even imagine its future without, as they have already become an integral part of our lives. These mechanical assistants are now able to respond to their surroundings in addition to performing operations.

It is important to note that modern robots are high-tech devices which can perform various functions, such as transportation, training, manufacturing, service, and many others.

Based on the general area of application, robotics is divided into two types: industrial robots and service ones.

The robots of the first type are supposed to complete the tasks of factory automation while the robots of the second type are created to replace or supplement people in solving typical and routine tasks in the sphere of service.

The Impact of Robotics on People's Lives

Probably the greatest impact of robotics on the life of society is noticeable in those spheres where robots replace people. Such spheres usually include the ones where creativity is not needed. Moreover, modern robots are already being actively used in industry, agriculture, medicine, and even everyday life.

For example, industrial production is automating more and more processes nowadays. On the one hand, this fact is not so good, as being replaced by robots, the workers lose their jobs. But on the other hand, robots can perform dangerous tasks, thus the health and lives of people are not endangered.

It may sound unbelievable, but in modern medicine robots are also being actively used. For example, they assist during complex surgical operations, which reduces the burden on the surgeon and significantly lessens the time of a surgical intervention.

As for the sphere of agriculture, here robots are often used for harvesting, which eases the workers' tasks. By the way, can you imagine, there even exist sheep shearing robots!

As you see, robots really are everywhere, and the future will show whether it is good or bad, but, for now, the advantages obviously prevail.

Robotics and AI

The main difference between a robot and AI is their task, because robotics is focused on the physical domain while AI manipulates the digital domain. But if robots and Artificial Intelligence are combined, people get an overpowering mixture for automating various processes and tasks.

Nowadays there are a number of robots with built-in Artificial Intelligence, and they can complete absolutely distant functions. Such robots do not do monotonous work; they are able to solve complex problems. AI robots have a variety of amazing skills, from working on construction sites to dancing.

By the way, AI robots are increasingly being used in the space industry. It may be hard to believe, but they quite successfully perform difficult tasks on the surfaces of other planets, and thus space exploration reaches a new level.

In the future, robotics, of course, will only continue developing and improving, and consequently it will satisfy more and more of our needs.

Main image from DepositPhotos