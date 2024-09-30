Jordan And Qatar Chambers Discuss Reviving Joint Business Council

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Khalil Haj Tawfiq, and Chairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, have explored ways to revitalize the Joint Business Council between Jordan and Qatar.During a meeting held on the sidelines of the 135th session of the Arab Chamber of Commerce Federation's board, hosted in Doha, both sides agreed to reactivate the council as soon as possible to strengthen commercial and ties between the two countries and build on past achievements.Haj Tawfiq emphasized the strong relationship between Jordan and Qatar across various sectors, highlighting the need to reshape the economic cooperation framework and leverage opportunities available in both markets.He noted that the council's reactivation is expected by the beginning of next year and will play a pivotal role in enhancing trade and investment collaboration.He stressed the importance of developing actionable plans and programs through the Joint Business Council, particularly in light of the region's rapid economic transformations and global geopolitical shifts, which have significantly impacted the international landscape.The Joint Business Council was established in 2015 to bolster economic cooperation between business institutions and stakeholders in both countries.