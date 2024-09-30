A Look Into Gildan's Internship Program: Meet Seven Summer Interns Of 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) Every year, Gildan's summer internship program invites aspiring students and recent graduates to go beyond the simple t-shirt and discover the full breadth and scale of the organization. This year, Gildan welcomed over 30 interns across offices in Canada, Barbados, and the United States, providing them with opportunities to support various functions, hone their skills with experienced mentors, and with professionals from the various regions where Gildan operates.

“Our summer internship program is a great chance to introduce Gildan to passionate students,” says Shannon Preston, Vice-President of Human Resources at Gildan.“Moreover, it is an opportunity for us to inspire responsible and strong leaders of tomorrow, both for Gildan and beyond.”

We asked some interns about their experience with the program and interesting things they learned along the way. Here's what they had to say:

On why they chose Gildan:

“I first heard about the internship program from a past Gildan intern and was impressed by his experience. Upon doing some further research, I learned about Gildan's commitment to producing apparel responsibly, and knew that this was the kind of company I wanted to work for.

Imagine my excitement when I learned that there was a Customer Service internship opening for the 2024 season. It was the perfect opportunity for me to combine my passion for speaking with people with my degree in tourism and hospitality. This role offered me the chance to gain some practical experience and test my customer service skills in a global company stationed across multiple regions.”

- Kecia Alleyne, Customer Service Intern

On what surprised them about Gildan:

“I hadn't fully grasped the breadth of Gildan. It was only when I began working in the SOX Compliance team and collaborating with different stakeholders from across the Company that I realized the true scale of the organization.

Throughout my internship, I had the chance to understand the work of many different departments, including external reporting, commodities, and treasury. Also, the internship cohort itself consisted of people from HR, Communications, Legal, etc., exposing me to multiple roles.

Eventually, I began to see the bigger picture. I realized that there's so much that goes into making a company like Gildan, and so much that goes into making a simple t-shirt!”

- Sergio Henao, Corporate Accounting Intern

On the most rewarding part of the internship:

“I worked on many projects this summer – from writing long-form articles and creating marketing brochures, to working on social media content and updating our websites. What was really rewarding for me was taking ownership of these projects from inception to closure.

I also had the opportunity to work with stakeholders from across Gildan and build meaningful connections with marketing and communications professionals, all the while gathering valuable feedback on my projects. It was incredibly rewarding to see my projects evolve from the very beginning to the end, ultimately contributing to shaping Gildan's narrative.”

- Gabrielle Webb, Corporate Marketing and Communications Intern

On their key takeaways from this experience:

“From technical and professional skills, to building meaningful relationships, there are so many things I have gained. In law school, I often read many court cases and doctrinal writings, but it was a completely different experience to see how law plays a role in real life.

But more than technical skills and knowledge, my biggest takeaway is the relationships I built here. From the get-go, my supervisors and colleagues created a welcoming and supportive atmosphere, making me feel like a valuable addition to the group. I always felt comfortable asking questions, presenting my opinions, and even discussing my career progression. It was a pleasure getting to know the team and I know these relationships will go far beyond my internship here.”

- Xuan He, Legal Intern

On their most memorable moment:

“There were so many! The HR team had planned many exciting activities for us, including lunch and learns with leaders, personal branding and LinkedIn workshops, and we even got to celebrate the Company's 40th anniversary.

But if I had to pick, I'd choose the two lunch and learn events we had with Chuck Ward, President of Sales, Marketing, and Distribution, and Rhodri Harries, Executive Vice-President Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at Gildan. It was incredibly exciting to learn about their diverse career journeys and have the opportunity to ask them questions. Their stories gave me a lot of perspective and helped me see my own career as ever-changing and evolving.”

- Adara Mohammed, Human Resources Intern

On their favourite project:

“One of my favourite projects this summer was creating playbooks for Gildan's HR processes. This project involved a lot of research and collaboration with stakeholders, and after weeks of work, it is very satisfying to know that these documents will act as useful resources for Gildan's HR teams.

But what I truly loved most about this internship was the dual role I often played – I was both an intern and was heavily involved in supporting the local Montreal internship program. For instance, I helped organize many of the lunch and learn events, while attending them myself too. This dual perspective really helped me glean into the nature of HR, preparing me for my future as an HR professional.”

- Gabrielle Boulanger, Human Resources Intern

On advice for someone considering an internship at Gildan:

“To anyone considering applying for the internship program at Gildan, I'd say, 'go for it!' As a student from Jamaica applying for an internship in Barbados, I wasn't sure what my chances were of being accepted to the program. And yet, here I am! Over the last two months, I've built long-lasting professional relationships and enhanced my skills in digital marketing which has been a huge value addition to my professional journey.

So, take it from me – apply, because it is an enriching experience to work at a global company alongside encouraging mentors and a passionate group of interns.”

- Shian Scarlett, Digital Marketing Intern

Find out more about Gildan's summer internship program here .