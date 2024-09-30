عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pizza Hut Indonesia Is Advancing Sustainability Through New EV Charging Stations

Pizza Hut Indonesia Is Advancing Sustainability Through New EV Charging Stations


9/30/2024 2:00:42 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Pizza Hut Indonesia

Pizza Hut Indonesia Advancing Sustainability!
As part of our Pizza Hut Peduli 8P -- renewable energy initiative, we're excited to announce our new collaboration with Voltron to install electric vehicle charging stations at selected Pizza Hut restaurants. This milestone was marked by the MoU Signing Ceremony with Boy Lukito, CEO of Pizza Hut Indonesia, Abdul Rahman Elly, Founder & CEO of Voltron Indonesia, and Hariyadi Kaimuddin, CEO of HAKA AUTO.

This initiative underscores our commitment to a greener future by advancing renewable energy solutions. The charging stations are currently in development and will be launched soon-bringing us closer to making sustainable energy more accessible for everyone.
Stay tuned as we continue to power positive change!

MENAFN30092024007202015466ID1108730556


3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search