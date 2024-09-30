Duke Energy Foundation Commits $1 Million To Support Communities Impacted By Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, Duke Foundation announces a $1 million commitment to nonprofits providing vital assistance to affected communities across the Southeast.

"Our hearts are with the communities devastated by Helene's deluge and damage," said Amy Strecker, president, Duke Energy Foundation. "At Duke Energy, we are working tirelessly to respond to the storm, addressing both power restoration and immediate and long-term community support."

Funding will aid a variety of organizations providing food, shelter and other urgent needs, ensuring that relief efforts reach those who need it most. Duke Energy Foundation will continue making donations responsive to evolving needs as communities recover and nonprofits stand up their short- and long-term efforts. This additional funding builds upon the Foundation's work ahead of the storm and year-round commitment to preparedness and resiliency.

"Our communities require time and resources to recover and rebuild from Hurricane Helene," Strecker continued. "We are in constant conversation with nonprofit partners navigating the impacts on their own operations to bring relief, comfort and stability to those most affected by the storm. It's moments like these that reinforce how our community partners are generous in support for their neighbors, working through difficult conditions to help one another."

The American Red Cross has been on the ground across Helene's footprint since before the storm, providing shelter, food and critical relief.

"Duke Energy Foundation's timely and generous support is making a significant impact on our ability to provide essential relief and recovery services to families affected by Hurricane Helene," said

Anne McKeough, chief development officer, American Red Cross. "We are grateful for partners like Duke Energy Foundation as we work together to provide comfort and hope to people in need when the unthinkable happens."

In the past five years, Duke Energy and its Foundation have invested more than $20.5

million in emergency readiness and response across the states we serve. Duke Energy volunteers have packed thousands of no-cost storm kits and contributed $3.3 million of their own money and volunteer time in the same five-year window.

North Carolina

In North Carolina, Duke Energy Foundation has made a lead grant to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund at the United Way of North Carolina.

"United Way of North Carolina is grateful for the quick response and generosity of our partners at Duke Energy Foundation," said Brittany Pruitt Fletcher, president and CEO, United Way of North Carolina. "As fellow first responders, they understand the unique challenges of disasters, and the need to support our organization's efforts to deploy resources in a timely manner. With this leading and substantial gift, their philanthropy will allow United Way to offer a match challenge to encourage community donors to support both immediate and long-term recovery efforts in the most impacted areas."

South Carolina

Access to food is a critical need for storm-stricken communities, and South Carolina nonprofit organizations like Harvest Hope are answering the call.

"As we continue to assess the needs of our communities here in South Carolina, we're grateful for partners like the Duke Energy Foundation," said Erinn Rowe, executive director of Harvest Hope. "These recovery efforts will take some time and we want to be flexible to respond to the changing needs, and investments like these help make that happen."

Florida

Volunteer Florida has activated to address the most pressing needs of Floridians seeking relief from Helene's destruction.

"On behalf of Volunteer Florida, we extend our sincere gratitude to Duke Energy Foundation for their generous financial contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund in support of recovery efforts across the state following Hurricane Helene," said Josie Tamayo, CEO of Volunteer Florida. "Their support will be instrumental in providing essential services to help rebuild impacted communities."

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

