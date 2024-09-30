Vernier Science Education Becomes Sole Distributor Of Select Microlab High School- And College-Level Chemistry Accessories

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected by a shared commitment to hands-on science education and customer service, Vernier Science Education is partnering with MicroLAB to support its customers as MicroLAB leaders head into retirement. As part of this transition, Vernier is adding three MicroLAB accessories to its lineup of chemistry products that enhance the lab experience for high school- and college-level educators and students. These products, which can be used alongside Vernier Go Direct® sensors, include the Precision Volume Dispenser , Electrochemistry Half-Cell Plate , and Electrochemistry Metals Kit .

"I look forward to passing the torch to my valued colleagues at Vernier Science Education as I head into retirement," said Dr. John Amend, president of MicroLAB. "Vernier Science Education shares our educational philosophy and is well-known for their leading customer service. I have the utmost confidence in their team continuing to support educators with these products."

"Dr. Amend has been a leader and champion in the college chemistry education space and is well-respected for his innovation and educator-centric business practices," added Jill Hedrick, CEO of Vernier Science Education. "We are honored that he has chosen Vernier Science Education to continue to make these excellent products available to the many educators who use them."

The Precision Volume

Dispenser provides students and educators with a highly precise, rugged, and easy-to-use alternative to a burette. It can be used with the Go Direct Drop Counter, Go Direct pH sensor, Go Direct Conductivity Probe, and Go Direct Oxidation-Reduction Potential (ORP) Sensor to conduct a number of acid-base, conductometric, or potentiometric titrations.

The Electrochemistry Half-Cell Plate offers a convenient, reusable system for conducting stable electrochemistry half-cell experiments with metals and the Go Direct Voltage Probe. Its inclusive, premeasured design, which uses about one-tenth the volume of ion solutions as traditional experiments, enhances the precision and consistency of measurements while simplifying setup and cleanup for students and educators. Its unique salt bridge produces stable measurements (± 1 mV) over 30 minutes. By significantly reducing the need for single-use materials, the Electrochemistry Half-Cell Plate helps create a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally-friendly lab experience without compromising accuracy or educational value.

The Electrochemistry Metals Kit provides a convenient, hands-on way to study the basic principles of electrochemistry. With 5 cm lengths of pre-cut copper, nickel, iron, lead, zinc, aluminum, and silver wire, students and educators can easily explore oxidation, reduction, the electrochemical series, and Nernst variables affecting electrochemical reactions. The kit's reusable design supports sustainable lab practices while ensuring consistent, accurate results when paired with the Go Direct Voltage Probe or the Go Direct Constant Current System.

"When used with the Go Direct Voltage Probe, the Electrochemistry Half-Cell Plate and Electrochemistry Metals Kit provide a more precise, sustainable, and user-friendly way to explore electrochemical reactions," said Melissa Hill, PhD, director of chemistry at Vernier Science Education. "By streamlining the experiment setup and improving measurement accuracy, educators can provide students with hands-on, impactful learning experiences that are both efficient and environmentally conscious."

To learn more about Vernier Science Education and its complete suite of college-level chemistry solutions, including the MicroLAB accessories, visit .

About Vernier Science Education

For more than 40 years, Vernier Science Education has been committed to using our experience, knowledge, and passion to create the best and most reliable solutions for STEM education. Our comprehensive solutions include hardware, software, content, assessment, professional development, and technical support. At the heart of Vernier is our deep commitment to being an authentic and trusted partner to STEM educators. We are dedicated to partnering with educators and communities to build a STEM-literate society where students grow up to become knowledgeable citizens who can solve problems, fully contribute to their communities, and drive innovation. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Vernier Science Education

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED