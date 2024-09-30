Lowe's Pledges $2 Million To Support Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The company continues to deploy additional recovery supplies and over 150 associates to help communities recover

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's is donating $2 million to support relief efforts in response to the catastrophic and multi-state impact of Hurricane Helene. Lowe's donation will assist its nonprofit partners and first responders, helping these organizations respond to critical needs like emergency shelter, food and water while also supporting long-term rebuilding and recovery.

Lowe's store located in Boone, N.C. Teams worked through the night to remove debris and flood damage in order to reopen the store to serve the hard-hit community the day after the storm passed.

Lowe's associates in Boone, N.C. help a customer load a generator into their car. Pre-staged supplies, like generators, enabled the company to rapidly respond to community needs.

Lowe's Disaster Relief buckets. This week, Lowe's stores will host relief events to distribute cleanup supplies in more than 25 communities across the affected regions. Buckets include cleaning supplies, trash bags, a flashlight, batteries and water.

"This storm has created a life-altering path of destruction from Florida to the Mid-Atlantic – especially here in our home state of North Carolina," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected, and I am extremely grateful for our associates and first responders who are working tirelessly to serve these communities. We will continue to help meet our communities' urgent needs and help our neighbors during the long road to recovery ahead."

This week, Lowe's stores will host relief events to distribute cleanup supplies in more than 25 communities across the affected regions. The company is also working closely with first responders to distribute relief supplies and donate much-needed product, like water, chainsaws and generators.

Lowe's Emergency Command Center went into activation on Tuesday, Sept. 24, with more than 40 teams across the company working together to get the right people, products and services in place to prepare. As the storm passed, pre-staged supplies enabled the company to rapidly respond to community needs and reopen nearly all of its stores the following day. Lowe's continues to ship critically needed supplies to stores to meet customer needs, including generators, gas cans, chainsaws, portable air conditioning units, fans and dehumidifiers.

Lowe's has already deployed more than 150 Emergency Response Team members to support the hard-hit areas around Valdosta, Georgia; Lake City, Florida; and Western North Carolina. These specially trained associates voluntarily leave their home stores to provide additional customer support at impacted stores, which gives fellow associates the time to focus on their families.

Lowe's continues to provide assistance to help associates. The company deployed shower and laundry trailers, as well as portable toilets and handwashing stations to help its associates in areas currently without water in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Teams are also shipping meals, water and gas for associates.



Lowe's is also working closely with store leaders to expedite financial assistance through the Lowe's Employee Relief Fund. In addition, Lowe's is doubling the company's match, contributing $2 for every dollar an associate donates through Dec. 1. Lowe's associates in Mooresville recently raised more than $1 million at an event celebrating the fund's 25th anniversary. These contributions will make a significant difference for the many associates impacted by the storm.

Customers across the country can support hurricane relief efforts through the American Red Cross by rounding up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at checkout in Lowe's stores through Nov. 3. These donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters across the U.S., including Hurricane Helene.

