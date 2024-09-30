WFP launches emergency food aid for those affected by Israel-Hezbollah conflict

(MENAFN) The World Food Programme (WFP) initiated an emergency operation on Sunday to provide food assistance to up to one million people impacted by the recent escalation between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.



In a statement, WFP announced that it is distributing ready-to-eat food rations, bread, hot meals, and food parcels to families sheltering across the country. "This weekend's further escalation of the conflict underscored the need for an immediate humanitarian response. This comes after thousands of people had already been displaced, compounding the fragility of a population burdened by accumulated crises," the WFP stated.



WFP has been active on the ground since the onset of the crisis, reaching over 66,000 individuals in shelters nationwide. To sustain these vital operations, the organization urgently requires USD105 million until the end of the year and is calling on the international community to mobilize resources to support the humanitarian response.



"Lebanon is at a breaking point and cannot endure another war," said Corinne Fleischer, WFP regional director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe. "WFP is on the ground, but we urgently need funds. More urgently, the people in the region need peace."



Meanwhile, during a cabinet meeting addressing the latest regional developments, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati indicated that the number of displaced individuals due to Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon could reach one million. He characterized the scale of displacement as "the largest in the history of Lebanon" and called for "a ceasefire on all fronts."



