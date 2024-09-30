University Don talks about importance of continuous knowledge updates for SMEs in Qatar
(MENAFN) The necessity for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar to continuously enhance their knowledge and stay updated on the latest developments in their sectors is crucial, according to Dr. Akinseye Olatokunbo Aluko, Co-ordinator of the Research & Knowledge Exchange Office at Liverpool John Moores University/Oryx Universal College Qatar.
In a recent interview with The Peninsula, Aluko emphasized that acquiring the right knowledge is a valuable asset for SMEs, significantly impacting their ability to innovate, improve efficiency, enhance decision-making, and gain a competitive edge.
He stated, “One of the most immediate impacts of knowledge acquisition on SMEs is the increased capacity for innovation. SMEs with access to up-to-date knowledge and industry trends can adopt and implement new technologies more quickly, boosting their productivity and competitiveness.” For example, many SMEs in Qatar are now utilizing advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics, which help optimize processes, enhance customer service, and reduce costs.
Aluko also highlighted the role of the Qatari government in supporting SMEs through initiatives like the Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP) and Qatar Development Bank (QDB), which encourage the adoption of new technologies.
