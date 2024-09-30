New Verizon Access Concert Series Kicks Off With Performances By Becky G And Xavi

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Any Verizon customer can get free tickets to the exclusive private concert series through Verizon Access starting October 3

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and activist Becky G and chart-breaking música Mexicana artist Xavi will perform live concerts exclusively for Verizon customers this fall as part of the new Verizon Access Concert Series. The slate of events brings customers close to their favorite artists with unparalleled experiences powered by Verizon. It's all part of Verizon Access, which gives all customers access to events, pre-sales, free giveaways, tickets to exclusive concerts and popular music festivals, and more - no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer.



Xavi will perform at 713 Music Hall in Houston on Friday, October 25, and Becky G will take the stage at The Fillmore in Miami on Tuesday, November 12.

“We're excited to launch the Verizon Access Concert Series to power our customers' passions with the best experiences in music, sports, and entertainment,” said Leslie Berland, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon.“Becky G and Xavi are extraordinary artists who are beloved; we can't wait to bring these concerts to life for their fans.”

“It means so much to celebrate with my fans who have always made me feel seen and proud of our beautiful Latino community. That love and connection inspires me every day,” said artist Becky G.“Excited to create some memories with my fans and have a blast on the Verizon stage. ¡Nos vemos pronto, Miami!”

Artist Xavi added:“Music has been a healing force in my life, and it has helped me connect with my fans in a way words alone can't. I'm hyped to be heading to Houston with Verizon for a special performance. My fans mean the world to me so this one is for you.”

How to get tickets

Verizon customers can snag tickets to both live performances in a few ways:

Verizon Access: Customers in Houston and Miami can claim tickets through myAccess in the myVerizon app. The ticket drop date for Xavi's live performance is October 3, and Becky G tickets drop on October 11. Additional ticket distribution dates will be shared via the app. Learn more about Verizon Access .

In-Store Sweepstakes: Select Verizon stores in Houston and Miami will give away tickets, no purchase necessary, to customers starting on October 9 for Xavi's concert and October 22 for Becky G's performance. Click here for the full list of participating stores and the Official Sweepstakes Rules.

Follow @TuVerizon and @Verizon for other ticket giveaways and sweepstakes.

