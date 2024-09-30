BIBF Holds Induction Week to Welcome its Undergraduate Students

(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama – 29th September 2024: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) recently held its Undergraduate Induction Week, a two-day event designed to welcome new students and prepare them for their academic journey.

The first day aimed to help students connect and break the ice. Engaging activities allowed participants to explore their personality types and learn effective teamwork skills. This experience is intended to enhance their university life and provide valuable skills for their future careers, paving the way for a successful career and helping them beyond their academic journey, including personal growth.

The second day centred on essential university policies and procedures. The session was kicked-off by Dr. Haifa Khalaf, Head of Academics Centre at the BIBF, highlighting the importance of understanding university policies and guidelines. Furthermore, the academics centre team provided insights to help students navigate their new environment.

The event also included a motivational speech from Mr. Adnan Al-Ameer, a Bangor University alumnus and Head of the Financial Institutions Group at BBK. He shared his journey and offered valuable advice for success.

A key highlight was the announcement of summer internships from BBK for the top three performing students in the International Foundation Programme (IFP). This initiative aimed at motivating all students to excel in their academic year and prepare them for the job market early on.

Additionally, Ms. Zain Al Hamad, also a Bangor University alumnus and Money Transfer Specialist at the National Bank of Bahrain, inspired students with her insights on pursuing their goals. Students were also offered valuable prizes by Ila Bank.





