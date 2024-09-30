Russians Use Heavy Flamethrower System, Guided Bombs Near Aggregate Plant In Vovchansk - Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian are trying to use a heavy flamethrower system and drop guided bombs at the location of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Vitaliy Sarantsev, a spokesman for the Kharkiv regional military unit, on the air of the national telethon“United News”.

“He (the enemy) is currently trying to use the maximum range of weapons in that location (the aggregate in Vovchansk). They are using a heavy flamethrower system and dropping guided bombs,” the spokesman said.

According to him, the situation on the territory of the Vovchansk aggregate plant after its liberation by the units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense is the most tense and difficult because the enterprise has become the number one target for the enemy.

Telegram platform“threat to national security” – top spy

The spokesman added that the aggregate plant does not have a specific tactical goal for the Russians, but the loss of this facility was“a very powerful image blow” for them.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian commanders forced their soldiers to put up hopeless resistance at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk during a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, dooming them to death.

Photo: GUR