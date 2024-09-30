Initial results from Austria's election show Fart-right Freedom Party to achieve victory

(MENAFN) The initial results from Austria's parliamentary election held on Sunday indicate that the far-right Freedom Party is poised to achieve a historic victory, leading the national vote for the first time in its history. According to projections from Austrian broadcaster ORF and news agency APA, the Freedom Party is expected to secure approximately 29.1 percent of the vote, surpassing the ruling conservative People's Party, which is projected to receive around 26.2 percent. This outcome signifies a substantial increase in support for the Freedom Party, which garnered only 16.2 percent in the previous general election held in 2019.



The projected results represent a significant setback for the People's Party, which had received 37.5 percent of the vote in the last election. The Freedom Party's rise in popularity reflects a broader trend, as the party previously achieved over 25 percent in Austria's European Parliament election in June, marking its first win in a nationwide ballot. Throughout its campaign, the Freedom Party has effectively tapped into voter frustration regarding ongoing economic challenges, the migration crisis, and dissatisfaction with COVID-19 restrictions.



Herbert Kickl, the leader of the Freedom Party, expressed confidence in the results, stating, "Voters have spoken with authority." He emphasized the need for the government to reconnect with the public's concerns and priorities. In contrast, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer addressed the situation at a press conference, acknowledging the need for the People's Party to understand the factors driving voters toward radicalized options over centrist alternatives.



Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party, which is projected to secure 20.4 percent of the vote, has fallen to third place, down from 21.2 percent in the 2019 election. Party chairman Andreas Babler expressed disappointment at the results, which represent one of the party's weakest performances in a general election. As the final results are tallied, the election marks a significant shift in Austria's political landscape and raises questions about the future direction of the country's governance.

MENAFN30092024000045015839ID1108729200