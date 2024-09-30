(MENAFN) In a recent speech, Israeli Prime declared that any hostile actions against Israel will have severe consequences. He underscored his government’s ongoing efforts to target and eliminate key figures within Hezbollah, framing this as part of a larger initiative to transform the strategic dynamics throughout the Middle East. Netanyahu believes that such a shift in the balance of power could facilitate the creation of new alliances that would ultimately benefit Israel.



Additionally, Netanyahu announced that Gideon Sa'ar, a well-known politician from the right-wing Likud party with a background in the Knesset and experience as both interior and education minister, will be rejoining the government. This move aims to strengthen unity within the cabinet during these challenging times, particularly given the current conflict.



Demonstrating a strong military stance, Netanyahu also reported that the Israeli armed forces have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. He noted that these actions serve as a clear warning about the repercussions of any aggression towards Israel. Emphasizing the importance of changing the regional balance of power, he reiterated that this is essential for ensuring Israel's security and fostering beneficial alliances. He asserted that Israel continues to achieve important victories in its military operations.



As the situation develops, Netanyahu's focus on aggressive military strategies and the formation of strategic partnerships is becoming a central aspect of his administration's approach to maintaining regional stability and security.

