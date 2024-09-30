Governor Gavin Newsom vetoes bill mandating cars to emit beep sound when speeding

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have mandated new cars to emit a beeping sound when drivers exceed the speed limit. If passed, California would have been the first state to implement such a requirement, with the regulation set to take effect for all new cars, trucks, and buses sold in the state starting in 2030. The legislation aimed to curb traffic fatalities by alerting drivers when they exceed the speed limit by at least 10 mph (16 kph). While the European Union has adopted similar measures to encourage safer driving, California's proposal included exemptions for emergency vehicles, motorcycles, and motorized scooters.



In his veto message, Newsom argued that existing federal laws already set safety standards for vehicles, and that adding specific requirements at the state level would create a complicated regulatory landscape. He pointed out that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is currently evaluating intelligent speed assistance systems, and imposing state mandates could disrupt these federal assessments. By referencing the ongoing federal evaluations, Newsom underscored his preference for a unified regulatory approach rather than a patchwork of state-specific laws.



Opponents of the bill included automotive industry groups and the California Chamber of Commerce, who argued that such regulations should fall under federal jurisdiction. Earlier this year, the federal government introduced new requirements for automatic emergency braking aimed at reducing traffic fatalities, and critics contended that state-level mandates could complicate compliance for manufacturers. Republican lawmakers also expressed concerns that the proposal could lead to higher vehicle costs and distract drivers from the road.



The legislation had the potential to impact new car sales nationwide, given California's significant influence in the automotive market. Automakers often adjust their vehicles to meet California's stringent regulations, which have historically shaped national policies on emissions and vehicle standards. For instance, when California announced plans to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars, many major automakers quickly followed suit with their own commitments to phase out fossil-fuel vehicles. This veto underscores the ongoing tension between state and federal regulatory authority in shaping automotive safety and environmental standards.

MENAFN30092024000045015839ID1108729158