Domino's® Launches 50% Off Pizza Deal, Just In Time For National Pizza Month
Menu-priced pizza ordered online is half off Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ ) is celebrating National Pizza Month by launching a delicious deal: 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online Sept. 30-Oct. 6.
"October is National Pizza Month, but customers don't have to wait until then to celebrate," said Joe Jordan, Domino's president – U.S. and global services. "Domino's is starting the party a day early by giving customers half off pizza, beginning on Sept. 30. With more than 34 million ways to make a single Domino's pizza, customers can order their favorite pizza, just the way they like."
Domino's 50% off deal is available on all menu-priced pizzas ordered through
and Domino's mobile app. Customers can choose any size pizza with any type of crust – Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, New York Style, Crunchy Thin Crust or Gluten Free.
About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,900 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.7 billion for the trailing four quarters ended June 16, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.
