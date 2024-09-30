Man Is Killed In Kupiansk As Result Of Russian FPV Drone Strike
9/30/2024 7:09:19 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man died in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike on the morning of September 30.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.
“At ten in the morning, an FPV drone hit was recorded near a former restaurant in Kupiansk. A civilian man was killed as a result of the strike,” the post reads.
As reported, four people were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian strikes on September 29: two in Bohuslavka, Izyum district , and Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district.
