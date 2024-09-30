عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Is Killed In Kupiansk As Result Of Russian FPV Drone Strike

Man Is Killed In Kupiansk As Result Of Russian FPV Drone Strike


9/30/2024 7:09:19 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man died in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike on the morning of September 30.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

“At ten in the morning, an FPV drone hit was recorded near a former restaurant in Kupiansk. A civilian man was killed as a result of the strike,” the post reads.

Read also: Power supply interruptions in Kherson due to shelling

As reported, four people were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian strikes on September 29: two in Bohuslavka, Izyum district , and Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district.

MENAFN30092024000193011044ID1108728972


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search