Pioneering Nutricosmetics Research Provides Insight Into Skin Health Solutions Through Advanced Supplement Technologies
9/30/2024 6:15:59 AM
The "Growth Opportunities in Emerging Nutricosmetics Technologies, 2024-2029" report
Consumer awareness regarding skin health and how to achieve it has seen significant growth in the past few years. Because of changes in lifestyle, environment, and food consumption, numerous skin health concerns have increased.
Nutricosmetics are nutritional supplements that provide cosmetic benefits. Formulators develop these supplements with one or more active ingredients to solve skin, hair, and nail health issues from within the body. Unlike traditional cosmetic products that consumers apply externally so active molecules absorb into skin cells, consumers ingest nutricosmetics in various formats, such as pills, gummies, liquids, powders, or tablets.
The active molecule dissolves into the bloodstream and then moves to the skin cells. This process enables more efficient absorption of the active molecule and improves the skin cells' health from within.
The research offers a snapshot of emerging and futuristic ingredients and enabling technologies in the nutricosmetics industry and examines the factors driving their development and adoption. The study evaluates the R&D and commercialization of various ingredients and technologies in the nutricosmetics space.
The study contains a comparative assessment of emerging and future ingredients, technologies, and their technology readiness levels (TRLs) to identify the ingredients and technologies that will impact the R&D and commercialization of nutricosmetics in the future. The study period is 2023 to 2029.
Key Growth Opportunities:
Emerging AI Technologies for Skin Analysis and Ingredient Combination Assessment Nanotechnology-based Encapsulation Techniques Nootropics for Mental Health and Sleep Quality
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Emerging Technologies in the Nutricosmetics Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Research Segmentation Nutricosmetics - The Pathway to Achieve Beauty from Within Recent Technology and Ingredient Trends in Nutricosmetics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Emerging Technologies in Nutricosmetics
Technology Enabler for Nutricosmetics: Delivery Technologies
Widely Used Encapsulation Technologies to Deliver Lipophilic Actives Micellar Solubilization to Increase Solubility and Stability of Hydrophobic Actives Nanotechnology Developments Leading to SLNs and Nanostructured Lipid Carriers (NLCs) for Active Delivery SEDs to Tackle Formulations of Hard-to-emulsify Actives Technology Enabler for Nutricosmetics: Formulation and Reformulation Technologies
Hydrogel Formation Technology for Hydrating Ingredients Nanotechnology-based Particle Size Reduction for Improved Performance of Actives Masking Technology to Improve the Palatability of Botanical Actives Technology Enabler for Nutricosmetics: Manufacturing and Processing Technologies
Advanced Blending Technologies to Improve Homogenization Hot Melt Extrusion for Actives Insoluble in Aqueous Media Stabilization Technologies to Extend the Shelf Life of Supplements Technology Enabler for Nutricosmetics: Functionality Enhancement Approaches
Bioenhancers to Boost Absorption of Actives Advanced Extraction Techniques to Obtain Pure Botanical Concentrates Precision Fermentation as the Biotechnology Alternative for Sustainable Actives Production Technology Enabler for Nutricosmetics: Digital Technology Integration
Personalization Requirements Increasing the Dependence on AI AR and VR Platforms to Understand Unique Consumer Needs
Innovations in Nutricosmetic Ingredients
Recent Increase in Skin Challenges Leading to a Wide Variety of Nutricosmetic Ingredients HA Increasing in Popularity for Improving Water Retention in Skin Cells Skin Aging and Elasticity Concerns Driving the Need for Collagen Supplements Widely Used Vitamin and Mineral Supplements for Nutricosmetic Benefits Increased Focus on Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements for Anti-inflammatory Benefits to Skin Plant Extracts in High Consumer Demand Because of the Insurgence of Natural and Sustainable Ingredients Enhanced Awareness of the Gut-Brain-Skin Axis Leading to the Awareness of Probiotics Ceramide Supplements to Improve Skin Barrier and Prevent Symptoms of Aging Astaxanthin as the Up-and-coming Antibiotic Ingredient Interest in Traditional Approaches to Skin Care Leading to Supplements with Adaptogens IP Analysis Indicating Patent Filings for Nutricosmetics Highest in 2021 Botanical Extracts Leading the Patent Filing Activities; High Focus on Skin Care Supplements Research Publications Analysis Implying Botanical Extracts to Lead Nutricosmetics Research Enabling Technology and Ingredient Advancement to Focus on Developing New Active Molecules Sustainably Use Cases Related to Product and Ingredient Development and Commercialization Focusing on New Product Formats Financing Initiatives to Promote Sustainable Ingredients in Nutricosmetics Notable Partnerships in Nutricosmetics to Develop Plant-based Ingredients and Analyze Skin Health Widely Researched Advanced Encapsulation Technologies Available for Licensing
Analyst Perspectives
Global Insurgence of Holistic Wellness Approaches to Skin Health Driving the Future of Nutricosmetic Product Growth Research for Futuristic Concepts Increasing to Meet Needs Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
