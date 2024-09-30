Pioneering Nutricosmetics Research Provides Insight Into Skin Health Solutions Through Advanced Supplement Technologies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Emerging Nutricosmetics Technologies, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumer awareness regarding skin and how to achieve it has seen significant growth in the past few years. Because of changes in lifestyle, environment, and food consumption, numerous skin health concerns have increased.

Nutricosmetics are nutritional supplements that provide cosmetic benefits. Formulators develop these supplements with one or more active ingredients to solve skin, hair, and nail health issues from within the body. Unlike traditional cosmetic products that consumers apply externally so active molecules absorb into skin cells, consumers ingest nutricosmetics in various formats, such as pills, gummies, liquids, powders, or tablets.

The active molecule dissolves into the bloodstream and then moves to the skin cells. This process enables more efficient absorption of the active molecule and improves the skin cells' health from within.

The research offers a snapshot of emerging and futuristic ingredients and enabling technologies in the nutricosmetics industry and examines the factors driving their development and adoption. The study evaluates the R&D and commercialization of various ingredients and technologies in the nutricosmetics space.

The study contains a comparative assessment of emerging and future ingredients, technologies, and their technology readiness levels (TRLs) to identify the ingredients and technologies that will impact the R&D and commercialization of nutricosmetics in the future. The study period is 2023 to 2029.

Key Growth Opportunities:



Emerging AI Technologies for Skin Analysis and Ingredient Combination Assessment

Nanotechnology-based Encapsulation Techniques Nootropics for Mental Health and Sleep Quality

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Emerging Technologies in the Nutricosmetics Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Research Segmentation

Nutricosmetics - The Pathway to Achieve Beauty from Within

Recent Technology and Ingredient Trends in Nutricosmetics

Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Emerging Technologies in Nutricosmetics



Technology Enabler for Nutricosmetics: Delivery Technologies



Widely Used Encapsulation Technologies to Deliver Lipophilic Actives



Micellar Solubilization to Increase Solubility and Stability of Hydrophobic Actives



Nanotechnology Developments Leading to SLNs and Nanostructured Lipid Carriers (NLCs) for Active Delivery

SEDs to Tackle Formulations of Hard-to-emulsify Actives

Technology Enabler for Nutricosmetics: Formulation and Reformulation Technologies



Hydrogel Formation Technology for Hydrating Ingredients



Nanotechnology-based Particle Size Reduction for Improved Performance of Actives

Masking Technology to Improve the Palatability of Botanical Actives

Technology Enabler for Nutricosmetics: Manufacturing and Processing Technologies



Advanced Blending Technologies to Improve Homogenization



Hot Melt Extrusion for Actives Insoluble in Aqueous Media

Stabilization Technologies to Extend the Shelf Life of Supplements

Technology Enabler for Nutricosmetics: Functionality Enhancement Approaches



Bioenhancers to Boost Absorption of Actives



Advanced Extraction Techniques to Obtain Pure Botanical Concentrates

Precision Fermentation as the Biotechnology Alternative for Sustainable Actives Production

Technology Enabler for Nutricosmetics: Digital Technology Integration



Personalization Requirements Increasing the Dependence on AI AR and VR Platforms to Understand Unique Consumer Needs

Innovations in Nutricosmetic Ingredients



Recent Increase in Skin Challenges Leading to a Wide Variety of Nutricosmetic Ingredients

HA Increasing in Popularity for Improving Water Retention in Skin Cells

Skin Aging and Elasticity Concerns Driving the Need for Collagen Supplements

Widely Used Vitamin and Mineral Supplements for Nutricosmetic Benefits

Increased Focus on Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements for Anti-inflammatory Benefits to Skin

Plant Extracts in High Consumer Demand Because of the Insurgence of Natural and Sustainable Ingredients

Enhanced Awareness of the Gut-Brain-Skin Axis Leading to the Awareness of Probiotics

Ceramide Supplements to Improve Skin Barrier and Prevent Symptoms of Aging

Astaxanthin as the Up-and-coming Antibiotic Ingredient

Interest in Traditional Approaches to Skin Care Leading to Supplements with Adaptogens

IP Analysis Indicating Patent Filings for Nutricosmetics Highest in 2021

Botanical Extracts Leading the Patent Filing Activities; High Focus on Skin Care Supplements

Research Publications Analysis Implying Botanical Extracts to Lead Nutricosmetics Research

Enabling Technology and Ingredient Advancement to Focus on Developing New Active Molecules Sustainably

Use Cases Related to Product and Ingredient Development and Commercialization Focusing on New Product Formats

Financing Initiatives to Promote Sustainable Ingredients in Nutricosmetics

Notable Partnerships in Nutricosmetics to Develop Plant-based Ingredients and Analyze Skin Health Widely Researched Advanced Encapsulation Technologies Available for Licensing

Analyst Perspectives



Global Insurgence of Holistic Wellness Approaches to Skin Health Driving the Future of Nutricosmetic Product Growth

Research for Futuristic Concepts Increasing to Meet Needs

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

