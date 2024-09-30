UAE: Traffic-Related Deaths See 15% Drop In Sharjah In First Half Of 2024

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 2:50 PM

Sharjah have announced a significant decline in traffic accidents and related fatalities for the first half of 2024, as detailed in the statistical report published by the Traffic and Patrols Department.

The report showed a 15 per cent decrease in fatalities per 100,000 residents compared to the same period last year, along with a 9 per cent decline in traffic accidents per 10,000 vehicles.

This improvement in road safety is due to a series of intensive traffic campaigns carried out by the authority.

"Road safety is shared responsibility among drivers and all road users," stated Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police.

He also emphasised the importance of traffic awareness in promoting safety and reducing fatal and serious accidents, eventually contributing to safer roads for all.

Furthermore, he called on drivers and road users to follow traffic regulations, observe speed limits, minimise distractions while driving, and stay alert to unexpected road conditions.

