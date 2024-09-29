(MENAFN) The Ukrainian military is reportedly facing significant attrition, with new infantry often unfit for combat and fleeing at the first signs of fighting, according to the Financial Times. Some units have seen around two-thirds of killed or within days of arriving at the front lines.



Manpower shortages have plagued the of Ukraine (AFU) for over a year. Following several rounds of conscription, the average age of a soldier has risen to 45, and many newly deployed troops lack the necessary combat readiness, as confirmed by various commanders and soldiers.



“When the new guys get to the position, a lot of them run away at the first shell explosion,” said a deputy commander operating near Ugledar in the Donetsk Region. Another commander in Khurakove noted that some recruits are so fearful they freeze during combat, leading to high casualty rates. Estimates indicate that 50-70% of new infantry troops are killed or wounded within their first few days on the front.





