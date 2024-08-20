Indian Port Workers' Strike Call From 28 Aug May Disrupt Export & Imports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 20 (KNN) A coalition of Indian workers' unions has announced plans for a nationwide strike beginning August 28, demanding immediate of long-standing pay and pension issues.

This industrial action threatens to exacerbate existing congestion at across Asia and Europe, potentially causing widespread disruptions to global trade.

The roots of this dispute trace back to March 2021, when the established a bipartite wage negotiation committee. Workers submitted their demands six months later, ahead of the December 2021 expiration of the previous agreement.

Despite seven meetings, the committee failed to satisfy the workers' demands, leading to the current impasse.

Sathya Narayanan, a senior union member and board member of the V. O. Chidambaranar Port Trust in Thoothukudi, stated that approximately 20,000 workers are expected to participate in the strike.

While the immediate impact may be limited, Narayanan warned that a prolonged strike lasting more than two to three days could have severe consequences.

The unions are calling for pay scale revisions, payment of arrears, and protection of existing benefits. They argue that addressing these demands is crucial to averting the strike.

This industrial action comes at a critical time for India's economy. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, India's exports are valued at $437 billion, with imports estimated at USD 677 billion.

The country's major ports, including Chennai, Cochin, and Mumbai, have a combined annual cargo handling capacity of 1.62 billion metric tons.

As of now, India's federal shipping ministry has not responded to requests for comment on the looming strike.

The potential for widespread disruption is significant, given India's crucial role in global trade. A prolonged strike could lead to delayed shipments, increased costs, and further strain on already stressed supply chains worldwide.

Stakeholders in the global shipping industry will be closely monitoring developments as the strike deadline approaches.

