The Plastic Surgery Foundation Appoints Alan Matarasso, MD, FACS, As New President

San Diego, Sept. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alan Matarasso, MD, FACS , has been elected president of The Plastic Surgery Foundation (The PSF), an organization that supports the research and international activities of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). He took office Sept. 29, 2024, at Plastic Surgery The Meeting, the Society's annual scientific conference, in San Diego. Dr. Matarasso is a world-renowned plastic surgeon with a dedication to medical training, education and scientific research. He will serve a one-year term as president of The PSF, supporting the academic and financial development of the organization.

“I am honored to lead The PSF and continue our deep commitment to advancing plastic surgery through research and collaboration,” said Dr. Matarasso. “ I look forward to further growing The Foundation's research initiatives, academic development and expanding plastic surgery's vital role in global health care.”

The author of more than 1,000 peer-reviewed journal articles, publications, book chapters, monographs and reviews, Dr. Matarasso has been invited to deliver more than 700 presentations, lectures and panels to share his expertise on aesthetic plastic surgery. He is also a prominent subject matter expert for the media, frequently quoted in national newspapers and magazines and featured across all major TV networks and numerous radio broadcasts.

Dr. Matarasso has a long history of service to the specialty. He is currently assistant national secretary (United States) to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) and the U.S. delegate to the International Confederation of Plastic Surgery Societies (ICOPLAST), as well as a director on four nonprofit, non-medical boards. He previously served as president of ASPS (2019), The Rhinoplasty Society (2009) and the New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons (2006).

Dr. Matarasso's dedication to providing excellent patient care has been recognized throughout the field. During the course of his career, Dr. Matarasso has continuously been named one of the top plastic surgeons in publications such as The New York Times Magazine, Vogue, Newsweek, Elle, American Health Castle-Connolly and Woodward/White. Recently, he was appointed to the Warren B. Davis Circle – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (PRS) Reviewers Hall of Fame.

A graduate of the University of Miami-Miller School of Medicine, Dr. Matarasso trained in general surgery at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Montefiore Hospital, where he became chief resident in plastic surgery. Having devoted his entire career to the subspecialty of aesthetic plastic surgery, he is currently clinical professor of surgery and systems chief, cosmetic surgery at Hofstra University Zucker School of Medicine/Northwell Health System. He practices cosmetic surgery in Manhattan and holds hospital privileges at numerous New York City medical centers and maintains his own AAAASF-accredited operating room.

About The Plastic Surgery Foundation

The Plastic Surgery Foundation (The PSF) , founded in 1948, supports research, international volunteer programs and visiting professor programs. The foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life of patients through research and development. The PSF accomplishes its mission by providing invaluable support to the research of plastic surgery sciences through a variety of grant programs. The PSF works in concert with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) .

About American Society of Plastic Surgeons

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 11,000 physician members worldwide, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. ASPS comprises more than 92 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

