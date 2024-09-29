عربي


Hezbollah Confirms Senior Leader Ali Karaki Killed In Israeli Strike

9/29/2024 2:06:44 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hezbollah confirmed on Sunday that its senior leader Ali Karaki was killed in an Israeli strike that targeted some of the group's other senior figures including its chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

