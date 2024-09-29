Lukashenko foresees Russia-Ukraine reconciliation

(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed optimism on Friday that Russia and Ukraine will eventually reconcile following the end of their ongoing conflict. Speaking to students at the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Electronics, he emphasized the urgency of seeking a negotiated solution, asserting that both nations must find common ground to halt the hostilities.



Lukashenko highlighted the need for both sides to recognize that they have already inflicted significant damage on one another and that further escalation would be unproductive. Drawing parallels to historical contexts, he referenced Belarus's post-World War II recovery and its subsequent normalization of relations with Germany, despite the devastation experienced during the Nazi occupation. “Human memory… heals these wounds,” he remarked, suggesting that future generations in Russia and Ukraine could similarly mend their ties.



He also noted that Belarus continues to engage with Kiev, despite being a close ally of Moscow. Lukashenko criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming he is resistant to discussions of peace because of external pressure from the United States. He asserted that Washington benefits from the conflict, using Ukraine as a means to bolster its own defense industry through military aid and weapons production, ultimately at the expense of both Ukraine and its European allies.

