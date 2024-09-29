Kuwait Amir Congratulates Algerian Pres. On Re-Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) - the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber congratulated on a phone call Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune on his re-election as president of the brotherly country.

His Highness the Amir wished progress and prosperity for Algeria and its people.

The bilateral ties between the two countries were also touched on during the phone call.

In turn, the Algerian president thanked His Highness the Amir for his sincere sentiments, expressing appreciation for the invitation of His Highness to visit Kuwait. (end)

