Kuwait Amir Congratulates Algerian Pres. On Re-Election
9/29/2024 8:05:06 AM
KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated on a phone call Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune on his re-election as president of the brotherly country.
His Highness the Amir wished progress and prosperity for Algeria and its people.
The bilateral ties between the two countries were also touched on during the phone call.
In turn, the Algerian president thanked His Highness the Amir for his sincere sentiments, expressing appreciation for the invitation of His Highness to visit Kuwait. (end)
