Investors urge Jordanian government to expedite efforts in creating favorable investment environment

(MENAFN) In light of recent discussions, investors have urged the Jordanian to expedite efforts in creating a favorable environment, emphasizing its critical role as a cornerstone of the national economy. The successful financing of strategic projects hinges on fostering an ecosystem conducive to investment, particularly in key sectors.



Stakeholders have highlighted the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors to build a dynamic and sustainable economy. Strengthening partnerships, promoting entrepreneurial ventures, streamlining processes, and implementing innovative promotional strategies are essential steps toward achieving these goals. Additionally, updating legislation to enhance flexibility and transparency is crucial for attracting investors.



According to insights shared with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), there is a pressing need for Jordan to develop new mechanisms that will redefine its investment landscape, positioning the Kingdom as a regional hub for investment and opportunities. This transformation aims to facilitate the establishment of significant investment projects that can contribute to economic growth.



Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan's recent letter of assignment, as communicated by His Majesty King Abdullah, reinforces the priority of major projects in the government's agenda, particularly in the vital sectors of water, transportation, energy, and other promising economic areas. His Majesty emphasized that investment should be the primary driver for financing projects and economic infrastructure, reducing reliance on aid.



His Majesty further pointed out that international and Arab investments are vital for fostering growth and creating jobs. He called for close collaboration with regional partners to prepare and implement projects and investment opportunities, aiming for Jordan to emerge as a competitive regional and international center. By integrating with regional cooperation frameworks, international trade networks, and robust economic infrastructure, Jordan can enhance its attractiveness to investors and secure its position in the global market.



In conclusion, the call for innovative mechanisms and collaborative efforts signals a pivotal moment for Jordan's investment strategy. By prioritizing these initiatives, the Kingdom can pave the way for sustainable economic development and a more resilient financial future.

MENAFN29092024000045015687ID1108726783