(MENAFN) The Kremlin has expressed skepticism regarding Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's purported peace plan, asserting that it lacks tangible elements necessary for conflict resolution. Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin, addressed reporters on Thursday, emphasizing that Zelensky's latest initiative does not present any specifics, which leaves no room for serious consideration. This response came after inquiries about whether Moscow would view the acceptance of Zelensky’s "victory plan" by the West as a threat to Russia's sovereignty.



Zelensky's plan, which remains largely undisclosed, reportedly includes four key points: the continuation of Ukraine's military incursions into Russia's Kursk Region, Western security guarantees, the provision of advanced weaponry, and international financial aid for Ukraine. Peskov critiqued the plan's vagueness, stating that it fails to provide the concrete details that even Zelensky's Western allies would require for support.



Furthermore, sources cited by Bloomberg have indicated that Western officials find Zelensky's proposal lacking in innovation, characterizing it as a mere "wish list" that reflects growing pessimism among allied nations regarding the conflict's resolution. Despite these criticisms, Zelensky claimed in an interview with ABC News that the prospect of peace is closer than it appears, clarifying that his focus is on strengthening Ukraine rather than negotiating with Russia.



As tensions continue, the effectiveness of Zelensky's approach and its reception among both domestic and international stakeholders remain to be seen.

