Meet Hashem Safieddine, Cousin And Possible Successor Of Dead Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah
Date
9/29/2024 3:19:45 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes on a Beirut suburb last Friday has drawn attention to Hashem Safieddine, who is seen as his likely successor.
The Iran-backed militant group confirmed Nasrallah's death after leading it for 32 years. Now, Hezbollah must confront the task of selecting a new leader amid the most intense attacks it has experienced in its 42-year history.
Safieddine, as the head of the executive council, is responsible for overseeing the group's Political activities. He is also a member of the Jihad Council, which directs Hezbollah's military operations.
Safieddine is a cousin of Nasrallah and like him is a cleric who wears the black turban denoting ostensible descent from Islam's Prophet Mohammed.
MENAFN29092024007365015876ID1108726401
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.