Iranian foreign minister warns Israel seeks to provoke full-scale war in West Asia

(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi warns that Israel seeks to ignite a “full-scale war” in the West Asia region, suggesting the “does not deserve” to be a member of the United Nations due to its deadly and incendiary provocations. Araghchi made the remarks in New York on Thursday while addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, focusing on Lebanon



The meeting occurred amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip and escalated deadly against Lebanon. The escalation, which began following the launch of a brutal military onslaught against the coastal strip in October last year, has seen Israel carry out countless attacks against Lebanese territory, killing hundreds of people over the past week alone.



"In continuation of its brutality in occupied Palestine, the apartheid-occupying regime of Israel is now waging an unjust war of aggression against Lebanon, targeting innocent people across the border and deep inside the territory,” Araghchi stated, as reported by Press TV. He cited Israel’s action of detonating thousands of booby-trapped pagers and walkie-talkie radios across Lebanon on September 17 and 18, which killed at least 39 people and wounded 3,500 others.



Israel "deliberately" detonated the explosives that had been planted in advance inside the devices, the official said, describing the atrocity as a "new version of terrorism" that "must sound the alarm for the entire international community, as this is the most outrageous manifestation of the weaponization of ordinary communication devices."

