IIFA 2024: Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal Try To Match SRK’S Swag

(MENAFN- IANS) Abu Dhabi, Sep 29 (IANS) multi-hyphenate Karan Johar can be a jack of all trades given his involvement with movie production, television, streaming and filmmaking but there's one thing that he tries with all his heart to excel at but falls a bit short, and when there's Bollywood icon is doing the same task next to him, it becomes even more difficult for KJo.

The art of dancing is something KJo self-admittedly struggles with. On Sunday, KJo took to his Instagram, and shared a from the 24th edition of the International Indian Academy Awards (IIFA) in Abu Dhabi.

The video shows the triad of SRK, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar dancing on the IIFA stage under crimson lights. The three danced to the beats of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the SRK-starrer 'Pathaan'. While SRK's 'Dunki' co-star Vicky Kaushal pulled off the dance moves, afterall, the bloke is a terrific dancer (cue to his 'Tauba Tauba' performance), KJo who is at the extreme left of the frame, seemed to be struggling to keep up with SRK and Vicky.

No marks for guessing, SRK's signature charm was on full display as the three shook a leg and entertained the audience.

It wasn't just the stage that SRK set the fire to, the Bollywood icon also took home the trophy for Best Actor for his work in his home production 'Jawan' which was directed by Atlee.

The Best Actress award was clinched by Rani Mukerji for her work in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'.

Other winners included 'Animal' for Best Picture and Best Director for Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' won multiple awards such as Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Anil Kapoor, Best Performance in a Negative Role for Bobby Deol, Best Music Direction award shared by Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar, Best Playback Singer (Male) for Bhupinder Babbal for 'Animal' and Best Lyrics for Siddharth Singh & Garima Wahal.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was honoured with the Best Supporting Actress (Female) award for her work in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.