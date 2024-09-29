New Delhi invites diplomats from 15 nations to observe J&K elections

(MENAFN) New Delhi has invited diplomats from 15 countries to observe the in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), a predominantly Muslim region known for its history of unrest. This marks a significant development as it is the first time that outside observers have been allowed to participate in the polling process, according to local media reports.



The diplomats arrived in Kashmir on Wednesday to oversee the second phase of the Legislative Assembly election, which is being conducted in three stages and is set to conclude on October 1. Approximately 9 million registered voters are expected to participate in electing representatives for the 90-seat legislature.



The group of foreign observers includes high-ranking officials from the diplomatic missions of various countries, such as the U.S., Singapore, South Korea, South Africa, Norway, the Philippines, Spain, Algeria, Guyana, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama, Rwanda, Somalia, and Tanzania, as reported by ANI.



Among the notable attendees were U.S. chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews, South Korean Deputy Chief of Mission Lim Sang Woo, and Singapore’s Deputy High Commissioner Alice Cheng. These diplomats visited polling stations in Srinagar and Budgam, marking a significant moment in the region's electoral process and international engagement.

