Over 50,000 Flee Lebanon To Syria Following Israeli Airstrikes: UN

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has announced that over 50,000 people have fled to Syria due to the escalating Israeli on Lebanon.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, reported on Saturday, September 28, that the number of displaced people in Lebanon has risen significantly.

According to the UN official, since the intensification of Israeli airstrikes, a total of 211,319 people have been displaced in Lebanon.

He emphasized that“more than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrians living in Lebanon have now fled to Syria to escape the Israeli airstrikes, while over 200,000 people have been displaced within Lebanon.”

The UN High Commissioner also mentioned that relief operations are being coordinated with both governments to address the needs of those affected.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah escalated after the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, during an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut.

Nasrallah had led Hezbollah for more than 32 years.

It is worth noting that the death of the Hezbollah leader has triggered widespread global reactions, with warnings of potential further Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

The growing displacement crisis in Lebanon highlights the severe humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict. As tensions continue to rise, international organizations and governments must urgently work together to provide aid and support for the displaced and to seek diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation.

