



China emphasizes its call for an independent state of Palestine during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, asserting that powerful nations cannot replace justice with strength. Foreign Wang Yi described Palestine as the “biggest wound” to human conscience and stressed that the ongoing conflict in Gaza is causing daily casualties, while fighting reignites in Lebanon.



Wang stated that Palestine’s aspiration for statehood must no longer be ignored, highlighting the historical injustices faced by the Palestinian people. His remarks come amid an Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in over 41,500 Palestinian deaths since October 7.



Additionally, Israel has escalated airstrikes in Lebanon, targeting residential areas and marketplaces, and recently assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Wang noted that the ongoing military support from the U.S. and its allies has perpetuated the Israeli offensives in both Gaza and Lebanon for nearly a year.









