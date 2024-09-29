US approves aid package of USD375M in weapons for Ukraine

(MENAFN) The U.S. has authorized a substantial aid package worth USD375 million in weapons for Ukraine, as announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. This decision aligns with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly, where he is actively seeking further Western support in light of the ongoing conflict with Russia.



The Biden administration plans to provide Ukraine with an unspecified number of medium-range cluster bombs alongside a variety of other military supplies, marking a significant escalation in the scale of recent shipments to the war-torn country. This assistance aims to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities as it continues to face challenges from Moscow's military actions.



The aid package encompasses a wide range of essential munitions and support for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). It includes 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, cluster munitions, armored Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, light tactical vehicles, patrol boats, small arms, and anti-armor systems such as Javelin missiles, according to an official statement.



This comprehensive military support is part of the U.S.'s broader commitment to assist Ukraine in strengthening its defense and enhancing its operational capabilities against Russian aggression. As the conflict continues, the U.S. aims to provide Ukraine with the resources needed to navigate this challenging period effectively.

