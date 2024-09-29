(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of Telegram, tells French investigators that he earns only one Emirati dirham, or USD0.27, per year, according to Le Monde. This revelation has reportedly puzzled the interrogators.



While Durov claims a minimal salary, Forbes estimates his wealth at USD15.5 billion, ranking him as the 122nd richest person globally. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index places him at 306th, with a personal net worth of USD9.07 billion



Despite his billionaire status, Durov leads a notably ascetic lifestyle, promoting a life devoid of coffee, alcohol, meat, dairy, and medication, while advocating for ice baths and meditation, as reported by Le Monde.



Durov made this salary disclosure while in police custody in Paris at the end of last month, responding to a question about his income. In 2017, he moved Telegram’s headquarters to Dubai, citing tax exemptions as a key reason for relocating to the Middle East.



Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service alleges that the U.S. and U.K. orchestrated the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines as an act of economic warfare against their EU allies. This assessment was released on the second anniversary of the undersea bombing.



The SVR's statement asserts that Washington and London aimed to interfere in the investigation and shift blame elsewhere, characterizing the attack as international terrorism targeting European allies, particularly Germany.



The agency claims, “Media answering to Washington and London are promoting the narrative that the attack was conducted exclusively by Ukrainian extremists, who acted independently,” adding that the scenario “does not hold water.” It also alleges that German investigators are being pressured to accept this version as the main one and “wrap up the probe before the year ends.”

