Biden consumes remaining Ukraine assistance funds

(MENAFN) U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday the allocation of nearly USD8 billion in military aid to Ukraine, marking the release of the last remaining funds authorized by Congress. This announcement comes as lawmakers recently opted not to extend the availability of certain funds, which are set to expire next week.



The comprehensive funding package includes USD2.4 billion sourced from the Pentagon’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and USD5.5 billion from the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA). These mechanisms facilitate direct payments to arms manufacturers and enable the transfer of weapons directly from American military stockpiles. The urgency of this funding is underscored by the approaching end of the fiscal year in the U.S., which coincides with the expiration of these funds.



Despite previous hopes from the White House that Congress would permit the PDA funds to be used beyond their expiration date, recent legislation passed on Wednesday did not include any extension clauses. This decision reportedly faced opposition from Republican lawmakers who expressed skepticism regarding the continued financial support for Ukraine.



The announcement was made during a meeting between Biden and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who is currently in the U.S. to advocate for his "victory plan" in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelensky has emphasized the importance of US support, given that the plan heavily relies on American aid. However, according to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. officials who reviewed the proposal found it lacking in certain aspects.



As part of the new aid package, Biden confirmed that Ukraine would receive an additional Patriot surface-to-air missile system, along with more munitions and drones. Notably, the package will also include the AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW), a glide bomb capable of striking targets from up to 130 kilometers away when released from high-flying aircraft.



This latest round of military assistance underscores the ongoing commitment of the U.S. to support Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, despite the political challenges and skepticism faced in Congress regarding further aid.

