Private Sector Exports Reach 105 Countries In Q2

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The value of private sector exports in the second quarter (Q1) of 2024 amounted to QR2.62bn, making a 3.5 % increase on a quarterly basis compared to QR2.53bn in the first quarter of 2024, according to the quarterly report released by Qatar Chamber.

The report also said that as per the type of certificates of origin issued by the Chamber in Q2, exports through the General Model and the Unified GCC Model increased, while exports through the Unified Arab showed a decrease compared to Q1/2024.

Exports through the General Model rose by 2.2 percent (from QR2bn to QR2.04bn). Similarly, exports through the Unified GCC Model increased by 15.3 percent (from QR438m to QR505m). On the other hand, exports through the Unified Arab Model decreased by 24 percent (from QR92.9m to QR70.6m).

The QC newsletter showed that fuel exports in Q2/2024 amounted to QR435m, marking a decrease of 17.7 percent compared to QR528m in Q1/2024. Similarly, aluminum exports reached QR302m, registering a decline of 31 percent compared to their value in Q1/2024, which amounted to QR438m.

Essential and industrial oils amounted to QR427.6bn, with a year-on-year increase of 9 percent, while steel exports totaled QR218.18m, showing a decrease of 20.8 percent compared to QR275.3m in Q1/2024.

The report noted that industrial gases exports amounted to QR200.3m in Q2/2024, recording a decline of 20.6 percent.

As for economic blocs and groupings, the Asian countries (excluding GCC and Arab countries) were at the top of economic blocs that received exports of private sector during Q2/2024 which amounted to QR1.2bn with a share of 45.6 percent of the total exports, followed by GCC countries which received exports amounted to QR625.62m or a share of 23.9 percent of the total value.