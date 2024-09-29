CCQ Signs Academic Cooperation Mou With Bridgewater State University

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Community College of Qatar (CCQ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bridgewater State University (BSU), aimed at strengthening academic and educational collaboration and fostering a sustainable partnership that leverages the expertise and resources of both institutions for mutual benefit.

Dr. Khaled Mohammed Al Horr, President of CCQ, and Frederick W. Clark, President of BSU, signed the MoU in the presence of several CCQ representatives, alongside officials from BSU and members of the local and international media.

Under the terms of the MoU, both institutions will work collaboratively to achieve the goals set forth in the agreement, particularly in areas related to the development of new academic programs, joint research initiatives, the evaluation of graduation projects, and the organization of workshops in areas of mutual academic interest.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Al Horr stated,“We are delighted to establish this collaboration with BSU, a highly respected public higher education institution. This partnership is designed to promote sustainable development and enrich the academic experience of our students. Through the exchange of knowledge and joint research projects, we aim to prepare our students for successful careers. Additionally, the joint workshops across various academic disciplines will enhance the skills and competencies of our students.”

Dr. Al Horr further emphasized that the MoU reflects CCQ's ongoing commitment to academic excellence and the continuous development of student capabilities. By collaborating with distinguished local and international academic institutions, CCQ is contributing to Qatar's efforts in fostering sustainable human development and building a knowledge-based economy, supported by national expertise and talent.

Frederick W. Clark, President of Bridgewater State University (BSU) said,“The signing of the academic partnership between BSU and the Community College of Qatar (CCQ) represents the first phase towards a broader collaboration between our institutions involving student and faculty exchange, curriculum development, program assessment and accreditation, and academic quality assurance”.

Clark added,“We were delighted to meet with Dr. Ibrahim Al Naimi, the Under Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, as we agreed to further our educational collaboration, including organizing a summer program for English and Cultural Immersion program for Qatari high schools students.”

Dr. Madhu Rao, Director of the MENA Studies Program indicated,“Establishing a vibrant educational and academic collaboration with CCQ will enhance the growth of the Middle East and North Africa Studies program at BSU, which strives for curriculum enhancement, student success, faculty development, and community outreach that includes youth involvement in the US and Qatar.”

Dr. Jabbar Al Obaidi, Academic Director of International Student Recruitment and Global Partnerships at BSU, expressed hope that the pathway between CCQ and BSU will be widely open for students, faculty, and staff to implement the academic and educational exchanges.

Al Obaidi added,“This will be achieved through the deployment of joint programs, research endeavors, review of academic programs, jointly organizing academic conferences, and utilizing COIL (Collaborative Online and International Learning).”

Dr. Jakari Griffith, Interim Assistant Provost for Global Engagement at BSU, stated according to the MOU between CCQ and BSU,“we intend to strengthen the cultural and educational bridges between our two institutions and to translate the idea of global engagement into action by involving students, faculty, and staff.”

“Any kind of educational collaboration between our institutions is viewed as an investment for building a brighter future for youth in Qatar and the USA,” said Doug Shropshire, Vice President of Finance and Financial Chief Officer at BSU.