Qatar, Grenada Discuss Bilateral Relations
Date
9/29/2024 2:17:46 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Prime Minister of Grenada H E Dickon Mitchell met with Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, especially in the field of development projects, and developments in the region, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
