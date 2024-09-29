Moph To Introduce National Patient Safety Event Reporting, Learning System

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Public (MoPH) is preparing to introduce a national patient safety event reporting system to capture, analyse, and learn from incidents that could potentially harm patients.

Lead of the National Patient Safety Programme at MoPH, Dr. Shimous Mohammad told The Peninsula that the goal of such a system is to improve safety and quality of care by identifying patterns, underlying causes, and areas needing improvement. A national incident and reporting system will capture patient safety concerns, hazards and/or incidents and is meant to trigger action, facilitate communication, response, learning and improvement.

“At the Ministry of Public Health, we are developing a national incident and learning reporting system that enables all healthcare organisations to report incidents that may affect patient safety. This system will allow for consistent reporting to the ministry on a national level,” said Dr. Mohammad.

“The national incident and learning reporting system will allow us to set our priorities and focus on where we want to implement our improvement initiatives to ensure safety and quality,” she added, speaking on the sidelines of the World Patient Safety Day activities held recently.

She said the national incident and learning reporting system in the first phase will be for health professionals, but in the coming phase it will be open for the public to report.

Dr. Mohammad explained that there has been notable advancement in all areas of patient safety.“Health system is a complex system, so incidents do happen.” Dr. Mohammad said one of the pillars of the recently launched third National Health Strategy is patient-centred care and patient experience.“The strategy includes a key pillar that addresses quality, particularly in my area of focus. The main emphasis is on patient-centred care and engaging with the patient experience. This is one of the major focuses, along with other aspects of quality,” she said.

The second pillar of the third National Health Strategy 'Excellence in service delivery and patient experience' focuses on providers, integrated care and patient experience.

It aims at raising public trust in the quality and consistency of care across the system, supported by the modernisation and integration of care delivery.