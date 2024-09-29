Al Muraikhi Attends Reception Ceremony Hosted By Biden
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi participated on Friday in the reception hosted by President of the United States of America H E President Joe Biden and First Lady of the United States of America Jill Biden, in honor of the heads of delegations participating in the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
