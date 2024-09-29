Italian G7 Presidency Values Qatar's Diplomatic Role For Peace, Mediation, Multilateralism: Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's speech at the United Nations General Assembly and Qatar's mediation and peace efforts have been lauded by the Italian Ambassador to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi.

“His Highness the Amir's remarks at the 2024 UNGA confirm his role as a global leader for and mediation, a stalwart supporter of the multilateral order at a time where all those who believe in peace and international law are called to play their part”, said the Italian Ambassador.

Italy firmly believes in multilateralism and diplomacy as a means to peacefully solve international disputes, a statement that is enshrined in our Constitution, that echoes the principle of mediation enshrined in the Qatar's fundamental law, he added.“Our commitment to multilateralism both as a sovereign nation and as G7 President for 2024 has been reaffirmed in the words of our Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni in her speech to the General Assembly, where she expressed Italy's deep concerns over the deterioration of global security and the human tragedies hitting civilians,” the ambassador said in a statement to The Peninsula.

“In its strong engagement for mediation and diplomacy, Qatar enjoys the full support of Italy, as we share deep relations rooted not only in institutional, business and cultural ties, but also in a common vision of multilateralism and coexistence based on the rule of law and on the respect of sovereignty. Such approach has guided our two countries' diplomatic efforts, as well as our joint humanitarian action directed at mitigating civilian sufferings, in the Gaza Strip as well as in Lebanon. Also on Ukraine, Qatar's mediation efforts enjoy Italy's full support.”

Building up on their mutual trust and strategic partnership, Rome and Doha act together promoting peace and dialogue globally, the envoy said.