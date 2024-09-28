Egypt, Mauritania Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Ties, Infrastructure Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty, met with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, on September 28, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Abdelatty expressed his hope for continued strengthening of bilateral cooperation between the two countries across various sectors, emphasising his desire for the joint commission between Egypt and Mauritania to convene soon.

Abdelatty praised the coordination between Egypt and Mauritania on regional and international issues, particularly those related to the Arab and African worlds.

“We are committed to strengthening our bilateral relations and working together on common challenges,” Abdelatty said.

Abdelatty also highlighted the potential for both countries to benefit from each other's capabilities.

He noted the extensive experience and expertise of Egyptian companies in infrastructure projects, making them well-suited to participate in upcoming projects in Mauritania.

He expressed confidence that such collaborations would benefit both countries, drawing upon the strong brotherly and historical ties between Egypt and Mauritania.

“We see significant potential for collaboration in infrastructure projects, leveraging the expertise of Egyptian companies,” Abdelatty said.



